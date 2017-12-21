FCS all-star game commits up to 43

(STATS) – The list of FCS senior standouts continues to grow for the three major postseason all-star games next month – the Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

An overflowing 43 players have given acceptances. The East-West Shrine Game and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are set for Jan. 20, while the Senior Bowl – considered the premier postseason game – will be held one week later on Jan. 27.

The showcases annually draw hundreds of NFL personnel to the practices and games to evaluate candidates for the draft each spring.

Article continues below ...

South Dakota State has the FCS high with three selections: tight end Dallas Goedert (Senior Bowl), wide receiver Jake Wieneke (Shrine Game) and center Jacob Ohnesorge (Shrine Game).

—=

93rd East-West Shrine Game

Jan. 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

3:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

FCS Players (13): Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, Fordham running back Chase Edmonds, Northern Iowa wide receiver Daurice Fountain, Penn wide receiver Justin Watson, South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke, Weber State tight end Andrew Vollert, Wagner offensive tackle Greg Senat, South Dakota State center Jacob Ohnesorge, Illinois State defensive tackle Dalton Keene, Delaware defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, Illinois State cornerback Davontae Harris, Villanova cornerback Malik Reaves and North Dakota safety Cole Reyes

7th NFLPA Game

Jan. 20 at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

4 p.m. ET (FS1)

FCS Players (19): Holy Cross quarterback Peter Pujals, Grambling State running back Martez Carter, Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome, Howard running back Anthony Philyaw, Murray State wide receiver Jordon Gandy, Tennessee Tech wide receiver Dontez Byrd, Richmond tight end Garrett Hudson, South Carolina State offensive guard Justin Evans, Stephen F. Austin defensive end John Franklin, Tennessee State defensive end Ebenezer Ogundeko, Southern defensive end Aaron Tiller, Bucknell defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall, Chattanooga inside linebacker Tae Davis, Jacksonville State outside linebacker Darius Jackson, San Diego outside linebacker Jonathan Petersen, Villanova outside linebacker Ed Shockley, Southeastern Louisiana outside linebacker Sione Teuhema and Eastern Washington punter Jordan Dascalo

69th Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadiums in Mobile, Alabama

2:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

FCS Players (11): Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert, North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker, Stony Brook offensive tackle Timon Parris, Idaho State offensive guard Skyler Phillips, North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca, South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard, Southern cornerback Danny Johnson, Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson, Jacksonville State cornerback Siran Neal and Murray State cornerback D’Montre Wade