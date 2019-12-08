FAU to play at home in Boca Raton Bowl against SMU

Florida Atlantic (10-3, Conference USA) vs. SMU (10-2, AAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

FAU: TE Harrison Bryant, Mackey Award finalist, 65 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.

SMU: QB Shane Buechele, 3,626 yards passing with 33 TDs.

NOTABLE

FAU: The Owls won the Conference USA title with a victory over UAB, but they lost coach Lane Kiffin immediately afterward. He has taken the job at Mississippi.

SMU: The Mustangs have their most victories since 1984, which was before NCAA punishments led to SMU not fielding a team in 1987 and 1988.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between FAU and SMU.

BOWL HISTORY

FAU: Second appearance in Boca Raton Bowl — which is played at FAU’s home stadium — and fourth bowl appearance in school history.

SMU: First appearance in Boca Raton Bowl, 17th overall.