Ex-Ohio State star Brian Hartline promoted after shakeup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Former Ohio State star Brian Hartline has been promoted to interim wide receivers coach on Urban Meyer’s staff.

He succeeds Zach Smith, who was fired Monday amid allegations of domestic abuse. Hartline was on the staff as a quality control coach with receivers last season.

Hartline had 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ohio State from 2005 to 2008 and spent seven seasons in the NFL. He inherits a veteran receiver corps, with the Buckeyes‘ top six pass-catchers from 2017 returning.

Meyer on Thursday also promoted third-year program assistant Corey Dennis to a senior quality-control position, working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. Dennis is married to Meyer’s daughter, Nicki.