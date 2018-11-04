Evans leads Appalachian State over Coastal Carolina 23-7

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Darrynton Evans ran for 159 yards and a touchdown as Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 23-7 on Saturday night.

Evans scored on a 26-yard run early in the first quarter and his 39-yard run helped set up Marcus Williams Jr.’s 1-yard score midway through the fourth. Evans entered as the second leading rusher in the Sun Belt Conference averaging 105 yards a game. Williams had 103 yards on 19 carries.

Jacob Huesman threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Corey Xavier Sutton in the second quarter for Appalachian State (6-2, 4-1). Huesman was 9-of-19 passing for 127 yards.

Derambez Drinkard intercepted Huesman twice, including a 60-yard pick-6 in the first quarter for Coastal Carolina’s (5-4, 2-3) only score.

Appalachian State played for the first time at Coastal Carolina and leads the series 5-0.