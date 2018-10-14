Evans, Gore score late as Louisiana-Monroe wins 45-20

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Caleb Evans and Derrick Gore combined to score three late touchdowns as Louisiana-Monroe broke away for a 45-20 defeat of Coastal Carolina Saturday night.

Evans scored from the 1 late in the third quarter as Louisiana-Monroe added to a 24-20 lead. The Warhawks (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) then scored twice more in the game’s final minutes. Evans ran in from the 20 with 4:07 remaining, and Gore broke free on a 46-yard TD run with 31 seconds left.

Gore rushed for 147 yards on 16 carries, Marcus Green caught five passes for 111 yards and a TD, and Evans broke 200 yards passing for the fifth time this season, finishing with 224 yards.

Marcus Outlow rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Chanticleers (3-3, 1-2). Bryce Carpenter passed for 133 yards but was intercepted in the end zone to end a key drive when trailing by four. Coastal Carolina also fumbled four times, losing two.