EMU has 3 picks in beating Akron 27-7, becomes bowl eligible

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan intercepted Akron on three straight possessions, including one returned for a touchdown by Maxx Crosby, and the Eagles became bowl eligible with a 27-7 victory over Akron on Saturday.

With EMU (6-5, 4-3 Mid-American) leading 10-7 late in the third quarter, Kevin McGill leaped to make a one-handed pick of Alex Ramart’s pass at the Eagles’ 11-yard line. That interception didn’t result in a score but the Eagles’ punt to the Akron 1 set up Crosby’s pick for a touchdown.

On the first play on the Zips‘ ensuing possession, Vince Calhoun intercepted a deep pass and returned it 39 yards to the Akron 6 and Breck Taylor ran for a touchdown on the next play for a 24-7 lead. Ian Eriksen had EMU’s other touchdown with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.

The Zips (4-5, 2-4) held a 10-7 halftime lead after Jeremiah Knight’s 70-yard punt return with 2:16 left before the break.

EMU outgained Akron 384-90. Ramart was just 4 of 15 for 29 yards passing and the three interceptions.