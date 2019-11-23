Ellington leads Georgia State past South Alabama 28-15

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and Tra Barnett ran for 128 yards and a score as Georgia State cruised to a 28-15 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Diego Guajardo’s 34-yard field goal was the only score in the first quarter as South Alabama took a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good in the second quarter on Destin Coates’ 6-yard TD run and Ellington’s 5-yard TD toss to Devin Gentry.

Barnett’s 2-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and stretched Georgia State’s lead to 21-3.

Ellington’s 4-yard scoring toss to Roger Carter pushed the Panthers’ lead to 28-3 just 7 seconds into the final period.

Desmond Trotter had two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Jaguars (1-10, 0-7) — a 20-yarder to Jalen Wayne and a 52-yarder to Jalen Tolbert.

Ellington finished 21-of-28 passing for 208 yards with one interception for Georgia State. Carter finished with seven catches for 87 yards.

Trotter completed 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards with a pick.