Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona set 2018, ’20 games

(STATS) – Not scheduled to meet in the Big Sky schedule, Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona will play a nonconference matchup in 2018 and 2020, the two schools announced Thursday.

The two Big Sky powers will meet in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Sept. 8, 2018, with a return game in Cheney, Washington, on Sept. 19, 2020. In between, the Big Sky has them scheduled to play a conference game at EWU on Nov. 2, 2019.

Teams in the 13-team Big Sky play eight conference games annually, but the NCAA allows them to play one fellow conference member in a game that doesn’t count toward the standings.

“We are glad that we can continue to play NAU even in the years we are not scheduled through the Big Sky,” EWU athletic director Bill Chaves said. “Our games have always been tremendously exciting and we expect nothing less in these.”

Eastern Washington leads the all-time series 20-12, winning 50-35 in the most recent meeting in Flagstaff on Sept. 24, 2016.