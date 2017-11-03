Eastern Michigan gets 1st MAC win, beats Ball State 56-14 (Nov 02, 2017)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Brogan Roback threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat Ball State 56-14 on Thursday night for its first Mid-American Conference victory of the season.

Eastern Michigan (3-6, 1-4) scored five touchdowns on its first six drives to take a 35-14 lead at halftime. Three of the scoring drives were five plays or less. Roback was 13 of 17 for 207 yards and three TDs, including a 74-yarder to Sergio Bailey II for the longest throw and catch of their careers.

Roback went over 8,000 career-passing yards in the first half to become the second player in program history to do so. Walter Church (1996-00) holds the school record with 9,142 yards.

Article continues below ...

Shaq Vann scored his second touchdown of the game on the first possession of the second half to extend EMU’s lead to 42-14. He finished with 55 yards on seven carries, and Ian Eriksen had 114 yards rushing and one touchdown. Paul Fricano tied a program record with eight extra points.

Drew Plitt was 11-of-21 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Ball State (2-7. 0-5), which lost its sixth straight.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25