Eastern Kentucky defeats Tennessee Tech, 22-10

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Daryl McCleskey and Alonzo Booth scored touchdowns, Sam Hayworth kicked three field goals and Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 22-10 on Saturday.

McCleskey, who ran for 106 yards on 26 carries, scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter. The touchdown tied the game after Bailey Fisher opened the scoring with a 6-yard run for what would be Tennessee Tech’s only touchdown.

Hayworth kicked field goals of 22, 36 and 29 yards in the second quarter and Booth added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth.

Eastern Kentucky (6-5, 4-3 Ohio Valley) rushed for 230 yards and held Tennessee Tech (6-5, 3-4) to 2 rushing yards and 11 first downs.

Bailey Fisher completed 20 of 35 passes for 148 yards for the Golden Eagles. EKU sacked Fisher seven times. Taquan Evans led the way with three.

Parker McKinney completed 13 of 26 for 188 yards for the Colonels.