Eastern Illinois to kick off 2018 season at Arkansas

(STATS) – Eastern Illinois’ visit to Arkansas will bring a historical start to the Panthers’ 2018 schedule.

The Sept. 1 game in Fayetteville will be the Ohio Valley Conference member’s first-ever game against an SEC program. Panthers coach Kim Dameron played for the Razorbacks in the early 1980s.

The Panthers’ 11-game schedule, announced Wednesday, includes five games at O’Brien Field. The home opener is against Indiana State (Sept. 15) and EIU also will host OVC opponents Tennessee State (Sept. 22), Murray State (Oct. 6), UT Martin (Oct. 20) and Austin Peay (Nov. 10).

Dameron enters his fifth season with a 24-22 record, including 6-5 last year.

2018 Eastern Illinois Schedule

Sept. 1, at Arkansas

Sept. 8, at Illinois State

Sept. 15, Indiana State

Sept. 22, Tennessee State*

Sept. 29, at Tennessee Tech*

Oct. 6, Murray State*

Oct. 13, at Jacksonville State*

Oct. 20, UT Martin* (Homecoming)

Oct. 27, at Eastern Kentucky*

Nov. 10, Austin Peay*

Nov. 17, at Southeast Missouri*

* – OVC game