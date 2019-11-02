Duquesne beats St. Francis (PA) 30-21 behind Parr

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Parr threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Duquesne cashed in on a turnover to beat St. Francis (PA) 30-21 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Northeast Conference play.

The win was coach Jerry Schmitt’s 98th, the most in program history.

Parr’s 15-yard pass to Kellon Taylor tied it at 7 and Mitch MacZura’s go-ahead 28-yard field goal put the Dukes (6-2, 4-0) up for good. Brendan Thompson forced and recovered a fumble that led to Parr’s 2-yard run for a 17-7 lead and his 16-yard TD pass to Kareem Coles Jr. made it 27-21 in the third quarter.

The Red Flash drove to the Dukes’ 37 in the fourth, but Harvey Clayton Jr. picked off Jason Brown’s fourth-down desperation heave at the goal line. The Dukes stopped St. Francis’s final drive on downs to seal it.

Parr was 16 of 31 for 203 yards and Taylor caught eight passes for 101 yards.

Brown threw three TD passes for the Red Flash (4-5, 2-3), two to Ra’Shaun Henry and a 7-yarder to EJ Jenkins. Brown was 20 of 38 for 278 yards and Henry caught 11 passes for 183 yards.