Duke safety McDuffie out for season with knee injury

Georgia Tech's Qua Searcy, right, catches a touchdown pass ahead of Duke's Jeremy McDuffie during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke safety Jeremy McDuffie will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Team officials said Tuesday that McDuffie will have surgery on Nov. 27 to repair ligament damage in his right knee. McDuffie was hurt during the Blue Devils’ 43-20 victory over Georgia Tech last week.

He started all 11 games and had 58 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes broken up.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) finish the regular season Saturday at Wake Forest.

