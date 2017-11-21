Dudek, Bagnoli honored in All-Ivy selections

(STATS) – Yale’s Zane Dudek and Columbia’s Al Bagnoli were named the Ivy League’s rookie and coach of the year, respectively, to headline all-league honors Tuesday.

Dudek paced the league in rushing yards (1,133), all-purpose yards (1,345) and touchdowns (16) as Yale captured the Ivy championship. The Bulldogs had the most first-team selections with eight.

Bagnoli turned Columbia around with an 8-2 record – the Lions’ first winning season since 1996. They tied for second place.

The league’s offensive and defensive player of the year finalists for the Bushnell Cup will be announced Nov. 28, with the winners to be announced Dec. 4.

IVY LEAGUE POSTSEASON AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – TBA, Dec. 4

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – TBA, Dec. 4

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Zane Dudek, RB, Yale

COACH OF THE YEAR – Al Bagnoli, Columbia

ALL-IVY LEAGUE

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

OL – Jon Bezney, Yale, Sr.

OL – Matt Kaskey, Dartmouth, Jr.

OL – Nathan Kirchmier, Penn, Sr.

OL – Karl Marback, Yale, Sr.

OL – Mitchell Sweigart, Princeton, Sr.

QB – Chad Kanoff, Princeton, Sr.

RB – Zane Dudek, Yale, Fr.

RB – Charlie Booker III, Harvard, Jr.

WR – Jesper Horsted, Princeton, Jr.

WR – Josh Wainwright, Columbia, Jr.

WR – Justin Watson, Penn, Sr.

TE – Jaeden Graham, Yale, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – John Herubin, Yale, Sr.

DL – Lord Hyeamang, Columbia, Sr.

DE- Richard Jarvis, Brown, Sr.

DE – Louis Vecchio, Penn, Sr.

LB – Tom Johnson, Princeton, Jr.

LB – Nick Miller, Penn, Jr.

LB – Matthew Oplinger, Yale, Sr.

LB – Jack Traynor, Dartmouth, Sr.

DB – Hayden Carlson, Yale, Sr.

S – Nick Gesualdi, Cornell, Sr.

DB – Cameron Roane, Columbia, Sr.

DB – Spencer Rymiszewski, Yale, Sr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Jack Soslow, Penn, Jr.

P – Parker Thome, Columbia, Sr.

WR/RS – Justice Shelton-Mosley, Harvard, Jr.