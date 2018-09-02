Drake, William Jewell cancelled due to inclement weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Saturday night’s season-opening contest between Drake and Division II William Jewell was canceled due to severe weather and will not be rescheduled.

Braeden Hartwig had a 6-yard touchdown run on Drake’s first possession and the Bulldogs led 7-0 with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter when lightning caused the initial delay. The score and statistics from the game won’t be counted and will be recorded as a no contest.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game may redeem their ticket stub at the Drake athletics ticket office for another game ticket this season.