Division II Truman State handles Valparaiso 34-20

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Barr threw a long touchdown pass, ran for another score and Lawrence Woods had a 92-yard kickoff return to lead Division II Truman State past Valparaiso 34-20 on Saturday.

Josh Scheiderer had four field goals for the Crusaders (1-3), who had 387 total yards with 265 on the ground.

Barr connected with Mitch Nichols for a 75-yard score on the second snap of the second half and a 2-point conversion put the Bulldogs up for good 14-7. Barr, who rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries, had a 13-yard run with five minutes to play for a 34-13 lead. Barr was 5 of 17 for 122 yards with an interception.

Woods’ return for a TD came after the Crusaders kicked a field goal to pull within 20-13 with 10 minutes to go.

Trey Bilinski threw two touchdown passes for Valparaiso (0-3).