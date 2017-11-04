Delaware beats Maine 31-17 for 1st series win since 2010 (Nov 04, 2017)

ORONO, Maine (AP) Colby Reeder returned a fumbled punt for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and Delaware beat Maine 31-17 on Saturday for its first win in the series since 2010.

J.P. Caruso added a 1-yard touchdown on a sneak with 5:42 remaining for Delaware (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which snapped a four-game losing streak to the Black Bears (4-4, 3-4).

Maine led 10-0 after a field goal and Chris Ferguson’s 12-yard TD pass to Micah Wright, but Delaware scored the next 17 points. Caruso had a 10-yard TD pass to Brandon Whaley, Kani Kane added a 1-yard run and Frank Raggo kicked a 48-yarder.

Maine’s Joe Fitzpatrick tied it at 17 on an 8-yard TD run before Micah Wright fumbled a punt after being hit by Nasir Adderley and Reeder scooped it up for a 5-yard score.

Ferguson was 20 of 37 for 218 yards with an interception for Maine. Josh Mack had 23 carries for 173 yards.

