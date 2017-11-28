Dayton’s Searles racks up in All-PFL

(STATS) – Upstate in Ohio, LeBron James could be counting the Pioneer Football League first-team awards in Dayton senior Christian Searles’ career.

Not one, not two, not three, not four … but five.

Searles made the first team at cornerback and as a return specialist on Tuesday, something he also accomplished in 2015. Add in last year’s selection at cornerback and he finished his standout career with five first-team awards.

In his final season, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Searles totaled 58 tackles with one interception and 11 pass break-ups. He averaged 23.8 yards on 28 kick returns and 7.6 on 21 punt returns with one going for a touchdown.

He was named the PFL’s special teams player of the year when individual honors were announced Monday.

San Diego quarterback Anthony Lawrence and defensive end Jonathan Petersen, the offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, helped the PFL champion Toreros gain the most All-PFL selections – 10 first-teamers and 13 overall – in the league’s 25th season.

San Diego won a first-round game in the FCS playoffs last weekend and travels to North Dakota State for the second round on Saturday.

In a good sign for the PFL’s future, 14 of the first- and second-team selections were freshmen or sophomores.

PFL POSTSEASON AWARDS=

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Anthony Lawrence, QB, San Diego

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jonathan Petersen, DE, San Diego

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Christian Searles, RS, Dayton

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Daniel Smith, QB, Campbell

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – J.J. Henderson, DB, Stetson

COACH OF THE YEAR – Dave Cecchini, Valparaiso

ALL-PFL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR – Pace Temple, Butler, Jr.

WR – Juston Christian, Marist, Jr.

WR – Justin Priest, San Diego, Sr.

QB – Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, R-Jr.

TE – Ross Dwelley, San Diego, R-Sr.

RB – Sam Schrader, Butler, R-Sr.

RB – Wesley Dugger, Davidson, Fr.

RB – Tucker Yinger, Dayton, Sr.

FB – Zach Nelson, San Diego, R-So.

OL – Payson Wick, Drake, R-Sr.

OL – Ryan Lemke, Drake, R-Sr.

OL – Miles McArdle, San Diego, Sr.

OL – Joe Hurney, San Diego, Sr.

OL – Daniel Cooney, San Diego, R-Jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Emmanuel Olenga, Campbell, R-So.

DL – Nathan Clayberg, Drake, Sr.

DL – Tanner Evans, Drake, So.

DL – Jonathan Petersen, San Diego, R-Sr.

LB – Jack Crain, Dayton, R-Sr.

LB – Willie Barrett, Marist, R-Jr.

LB – Max Michaels, San Diego, R-Sr.

LB – Jeb Boudreaux, Stetson, R-Sr.

DB – Carlos Merritt, Campbell, R-Sr.

DB – Christian Searles, Dayton, Sr.

DB – Sean Lynch, Drake, Sr.

DB – Colton Giorgi, San Diego, Sr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

PK – Drew Bevelhimer, Butler, So.

P – Sean Smith, Dayton, Jr.

RS – Christian Searles, Dayton, Sr.

LS – Conrad Mueller, Davidson, Sr.