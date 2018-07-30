Dayton gains most PFL preseason selections

(STATS) – If Dayton is going to rebound this season, the Pioneer Football League’s preseason team suggested why on Monday.

The Flyers placed a league-high seven players on the team, including a pair who made the postseason first team last year, running back Tucker Yinger and punter Sean Smith.

But 2017 was a subpar season for Dayton, which finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the league, tied for sixth place. The Flyers have won the most titles in league history with 12.

San Diego, coming off its ninth league title, tied for the second-most preseason selections – four – along with Butler, Drake and Marist. San Diego’s Anthony Lawrence, the 2017 PFL offensive player of the year, was the preseason quarterback.

All 10 PFL teams had at least one selection on the 31-member team. Every returning player who made the PFL first or second team or was an honorable mention selection last season was placed on the preseason team.

The PFL will announce its preseason coaches poll Tuesday.

PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON TEAM=

Offense

QB – Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, R-Sr.

RB – Wesley Dugger, Davidson, So.

RB – Tucker Yinger, Dayton, R-Sr.

FB – Zach Nelson, San Diego, R-Jr.

WR – Pace Temple, Butler, Sr.

WR – Steven Doran, Drake, Sr.

WR – Juston Christian, Marist, Sr.

WR – Jarin Higginbotham, Morehead State, R-Sr.

TE – Adam Trautman, Dayton, R-So.

OL – Bobby Jensen, Butler, R-Sr.

OL – Dakota Sneed, Butler, R-Sr.

OL – Ben Gauthier, Dayton, Sr.

OL – Jordan Lewinsky, Drake, R-Sr.

OL – Daniel Cooney, San Diego, R-Sr.

OL – Tom Schofield, Valparaiso, Sr.

Defense

DL – Nick Surges, Dayton, R-Sr.

DL – Nathan Clayberg, Drake, R-Sr.

DL – Eddie Zinn-Turner, Marist, R-Jr.

DL – Connor Spencer, San Diego, R-Sr.

LB – Caysaun Wakeley, Jacksonville, Jr.

LB – Trevor Tufano, Jacksonville, Jr.

LB – Willie Barrett, Marist, R-Sr.

LB – Nick Turner, Valparaiso, Sr.

DB – David Leisring, Dayton, Sr.

DB – Sean Lynch, Drake, R-Sr.

DB – Wes Beans, Marist, R-Sr.

DB – J.J. Henderson, Stetson, R-So.

Special Teams

PK – Drew Bevelhimer, Butler, Jr.

P – Sean Smith, Dayton, Sr.

RS – Bailey Gessinger, Valparaiso, Jr.

LS – Matt Tunnacliffe, Dayton, Sr.