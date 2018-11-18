Davison’s pick-6 helps NAU hold off North Dakota 31-16

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Maurice Davison returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter and Northern Arizona turned back independent North Dakota 31-16 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

The Lumberjacks (4-6) grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Aramis Aldredge’s 9-yard TD run and Brandon Porter’s 30-yard scoring strike to Emmanuel Butler on back-to-back possessions. Porter’s TD toss came after Wes Sutton intercepted a pass from Nate Ketteringham and returned it 22 yards to the North Dakota 31-yard line. Luis Aguilar booted a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter to push the Lumberjacks’ lead to 17-0. But the Fighting Hawks (6-5) used Ketteringham’s 21-yard scoring strike to Noah Wanzek and a 35-yard Brady Leach field goal to pull within 17-10 at halftime.

Leach kicked a 43-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to cut the Hawks’ deficit to four points, but Davison’s pick-6 came with 3:50 left in the third to push the Lumberjacks’ advantage to 24-13. Leach’s third field goal pulled North Dakota within 24-16 just nine seconds into the final quarter. NAU wrapped up the victory when Cory Young scored on a 1-yard run with 61 seconds left to play.

Young and Aldredge combined for 129 of NAU’s 184 yards rushing.

Ketteringham completed only 13 of 29 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions. The Hawks managed just 192 total yards.