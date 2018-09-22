Davis, Robinson lead Illinois St. over Colorado St. 35-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brady Davis threw for two touchdowns and James Robinson ran for two more and Illinois State beat Colorado State 35-19 on Saturday.

Davis finished with 271 yards passing for the Redbirds (2-0). Robinson ran for 184 yards and Markel Smith ran for 65 yards and a score and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Robinson capped a 70-yard drive with a short scoring run early in the second quarter and Smith ran one in just before halftime to give the Redbirds a 14-6 lead.

Davis threw a 12-yard touchdown to Tylor Petkovich early in the third quarter and a 60-yard strike to Smith midway through the fourth, stretching it to 28-13. Late in the game, Robinson broke for a 57-yard scoring run on first down, taking it to 35-13 with 2:48 left.

The Redbirds win marks the seventh FCS victory over an FBS team this season.

K.J. Carta-Samuels threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (1-3).