Davis’ 4 rushing TDs help New Mexico beat New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ahmari Davis had four rushing touchdowns and the New Mexico defense had five interceptions, including two by Marcus Hayes, to help the Lobos beat New Mexico State 42-25 on Saturday night.

Tyrone Owens had 30 carries for 110 yards and a score and Davis finished with 74 yards rushing for New Mexico (2-1).

Davis’ second touchdown run, a 1-yarder with 10:40 left in the first half, was the first of 28 consecutive points by the Lobos and trimmed their deficit to 17-14. Owens scored on a 6-yard run about seven minutes later and Davis had TD runs of 3 and 16 yards to give New Mexico a 35-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Hayes’ 60-yard pick-6 capped the scoring with 28 second remaining.

On the third play from scrimmage, Terrill Hanks picked off a pass from Sheriron Jones and returned it 28-yards to give New Mexico State (0-4) a 7-0 lead. The Lobos went three-and-out on their ensuing possession and a 2-yard touchdown run by Matt Romero made it 14-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.

Jason Huntley had 15 carries for 67 yards for the Aggies and added four receptions for 87 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown.