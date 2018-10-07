Daniels, defense help UTSA beat Rice 20-3

HOUSTON (AP) — B.J. Daniels had 13 carries for 61 yards and a score and the UTSA defense forced four turnovers to help the Roadrunners beat Rice 20-3 on Saturday night.

UTSA had just 97 total yards in the first half but took a 13-0 lead into the break. Jared Sackett opened the scoring with a 44-yard field goal late in the first quarter and, one play after Cassius Grady returned an interception 27 yards to the 3, Daniels’ TD run made it 10-0 with 6:51 left in the first half.

DeQuarius Henry recovered a fumble by Jackson Tyner on the second play of Rice’s ensuing drive, setting up a 40-yard field goal by Sackett that made it 13-0 at the break.

Rice (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) which had just 78 yards before halftime, opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 65-yard drive capped by Haden Tobola’s 28-yard field goal.

Jalen Rhodes scored on a 1-yard run to cap the scoring with 1:50 to play.

UTSA (3-3) is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since joining Conference USA in 2013.