Cyphers’ fourth-quarter TD sends Elon past The Citadel 35-28

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Brelynd Cyphers‘ fourth quarter scoring run lifted Elon to a 35-28 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Elon (1-1) led 21-7 with under three minutes left in the third quarter before the teams combined for five touchdowns, the final score coming on Cyphers’ 30-yard run around right end with six minutes left in the game to break the tie. The Citadel reached Elon territory on its final drive before stalling with a minute remaining.

The Bulldogs (0-2) tied the game at 28-all on Raleigh Webb’s 27-yard TD catch from Brandon Rainey following a recovered onside kick.

Thomas went over 100 yards for the third time in his career, scoring on runs of 6 and 20 yards.

Davis Cheek threw for 226 yards and a touchdown to Kortez Weeks. Elon outgained The Citadel 481-225.