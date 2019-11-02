Craig’s 3 TD passes lead Austin Peay to overtime win

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — JaVaughn Craig threw for 238 and three touchdowns, the third one for the go-ahead score in overtime, and Austin Peay defeated Eastern Kentucky 28-21 on Saturday.

Austin Peay (6-3, 4-1 Ohio Valley) scored on the first play of overtime, as Craig connected with Kentel Williams on a 25-yard toss. Eastern Kentucky (5-4, 3-2) went four-and-out on its overtime possession.

The Governors trailed 10-7 at halftime but took a 21-10 lead on a 1-yard run by Ahmaad Tanner in the third quarter and a 1-yard pass from Craig to Prince Momodu early in the fourth.

The Colonels drew within 21-18 after Daryl McCleskey’s 9-yard run and a successful two-point conversion. Eastern Kentucky tied it at 21 on a 28-yard field goal by Sam Hayworth.

After the tying field goal, the Governors drove to the EKU 32-yard line but Craig threw incomplete on third and fourth downs. EKU took over at its own 32 with 2:28 remaining. Neither team crossed midfield on its final possession of regulation.

DeAngelo Wilson caught seven passes for 105 yards for Austin Peay. Craig led the Govs in rushing with 46 yards on 10 carries.

McCleskey led Eastern Kentucky with 145 rushing yards.