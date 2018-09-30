Cooper has 5 TDs; Jacksonville State beats Austin Peay 48-32

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Jacksonville State pushed its Ohio Valley Conference winning streak to 34 games with a 48-32 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Cooper completed 18 of 31 passes for 268 yards and had a pair of touchdown runs from inside the 2-yard line. Jamari Hester had seven receptions for 146 yards, including two touchdown catches for Jacksonville State (3-1, 2-0).

Jeremiah Oatsvall was 12-of-30 passing for 245 yards and threw four touchdowns and two interceptions for Austin Peay (2-3, 0-2).

Cooper and Oatsvall each threw a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter, but Cooper’s 29-yarder to Hester early in the fourth stretched the Gamecocks lead to 35-26. Leander Burrowes and Zion Webb then added late touchdown runs for the Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State had possession for over 36 minutes, while Austin Peay was penalized 12 times for 112 yards.