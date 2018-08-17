CU Boulder to allow stadium-wide alcohol sales again

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado will allow alcohol sales in the general concourse areas at Folsom Field for the first time in more than two decades.

The university said Friday that after a four-year trial of limited beer and wine sales through “beer gardens,” the sales will be extended to the concourse areas. The university introduced the same policy at basketball and volleyball games at the CU Events Center last season.

The school will stop alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience. Being able to bring drinks back to the seating areas is a request we have heard for some time,” athletic director Rick George said in a school release. “We wanted to do this in a phased approach to ensure responsible behavior and safety. We are also seeing many of our peers offer this amenity, so in some ways we are catching up to what’s becoming a more common practice at collegiate sporting events.”