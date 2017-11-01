Colorado game a highlight on 2018 UNH schedule

(STATS) – New Hampshire announced Wednesday a particularly strong schedule for the 2018 season, including a first-ever game at Colorado.

The Wildcats will play various rivals and top CAA Football opponents in addition to the Sept. 15 matchup against the Buffaloes.

They will play six times at home, including against Patriot League opponents Colgate (Sept. 8) and Holy Cross (Oct. 6). Within the conference schedule, they’ll host Stony Brook (Oct. 13), Delaware (Oct. 20), James Madison (Nov. 3) and Albany (Nov. 10).

UNH has a 5-3 record this season as it seeks a 14th straight appearance in the FCS playoffs.

2018 New Hampshire Schedule

Aug. 3​0, at Maine*

Sept. 8, Colgate

Sept. 15, at Colorado

Sept. 29, at Elon*

Oct. 6, Holy Cross

Oct. 13, Stony Brook*

Oct. 20, Delaware*

Oct. 27, at Villanova*

Nov. 3, James Madison*

Nov. 10, Albany*

Nov. 17, at Rhode Island*

* – CAA Football schedule