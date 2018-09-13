College football games impacted by Hurricane Florence

Several college football games have been canceled or re-scheduled due to Hurricane Florence as the storm approaches the Carolinas’ coastline. Games canceled include Top 25 teams, No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 14 West Virginia and No. 18 UCF. Here’s a list of games impacted by the storm (all times ET):

POWER FIVE

Boston College at Wake Forest — Thursday kickoff moved up from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson — Saturday kickoff moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon (ESPNU)

Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia — Saturday kickoff moved up from 7:15 p.m. to noon (ESPN News)

East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech — Saturday game canceled

No. 14 West Virginia at North Carolina State — Saturday game canceled

No. 18 UCF at North Carolina — Saturday game canceled

Marshall at South Carolina — Saturday game canceled

Ohio at Virginia — Saturday game relocated to Nashville, Tennessee with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff (ESPN2)

FBS

Old Dominion at Charlotte — Saturday game rescheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State — Saturday game canceled

FCS

St. Francis at Richmond — Saturday game relocated to St. Francis and rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at James Madison — Saturday game rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at VMI — Saturday game rescheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel — Saturday game postponed to Nov. 29

Elon at William & Mary — Saturday game postponed with no rescheduled date

North Carolina Central at South Carolina State — Saturday game postponed to Nov. 24

Savannah State at Howard — Saturday game postponed with no rescheduled date

Stetson at Presbyterian — Saturday game was relocated to Stetson, then canceled

Tennessee State at Hampton — Saturday game canceled

Colgate at Furman — Saturday game canceled with no reschedule date