Colgate headlines All-Patriot League honors

(STATS) – Colgate led the Patriot League with 13 all-league selections and added the rookie and coach of the year awards with Grant Breneman and Dan Hunt, respectively, on Tuesday.

Breneman, a freshman quarterback, was a five-time Patriot rookie of the week. Hunt led Colgate to a share of the league title and a 7-4 record.

Lehigh junior running back Dom Bragalone was selected as the league’s offensive player of the year after rushing for a league-high 1,313 yards and scoring an FCS-high 21 touchdowns heading into the playoffs.

Article continues below ...

Bucknell senior defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson won defensive player of the year honors. He totaled 42 tackles and nine tackles for loss on the team’s top-ranked offense.

The Patriot League coaches voted on the all-league team and awards, and couldn’t vote for anybody in their respective program.

—=

PATRIOT LEAGUE POSTSEASON AWARDS=

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Dominic Bragalone, RB, Lehigh

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Abdullah Anderson, DL, Bucknell

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Grant Breneman, QB, Colgate

COACH OF THE YEAR – Dan Hunt, Colgate

ALL-PATRIOT LEAGUE

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Brad Mayes, Lehigh, Jr.

RB – James Holland Jr., Colgate, Sr.

RB – Dom Bragalone, Lehigh, Jr.

FB/HB – Will Eisler, Lafayette, Jr.

WR – Austin Longi, Fordham, Jr.

WR – Gatlin Casey, Lehigh, Sr.

WR – Troy Pelletier, Lehigh, Sr.

TE – Dylan Wadsworth, Lafayette, Sr.

OL – Ryan Paulish, Colgate, Sr.

OL – Jovaun Woolford, Colgate, Jr.

OL – Anthony Coyle, Fordham, Sr.

OL – Zach Duffy, Lehigh, Sr.

OL – Tim O’Hara, Lehigh, Sr.

OL – Brandon Short, Lehigh, Sr.

PK – Chris Puzzi, Colgate, So.

RS – C.J. Amill, Lafayette, Jr

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Abdullah Anderson, Bucknell, Sr.

DL – Pat Afriyie, Colgate, Sr.

DL – Nick Wheeler, Colgate, So.

DL – Khristian Tate, Georgetown, So.

LB – Ben Richard, Bucknell, Sr.

LB – Mark Pyles, Bucknell, Sr.

LB – Nick McBeath, Holy Cross, Sr.

LB – Brandon Bryant, Lafayette, Sr.

DB – Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, So.

DB – Tyler Castillo, Colgate, Sr.

DB – Alec Wisniewski, Colgate, Sr.

DB – Dylan Mabin, Fordham, Jr.

DB – Phillip Parham, Lafayette, Sr.

P – Alex Pechin, Bucknell, Jr.

Special Teams Non-Specialist (STNS) – Ahmad Wilson, Georgetown, Fr. LB