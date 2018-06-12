Colgate football great Scott dies

(STATS) – Colgate is mourning the recent death of all-time leading rusher Jordan Scott.

Scott, 31, went missing during a vacation in Thailand last week. He failed to surface after jumping into a body of water about 150 feet deep at a dam near Surat Thani in the Ban Ta Khun district. Officials confirmed his death on Tuesday.

The native of Washington, D.C., graduated from Colgate in 2009 following a career in which he rushed for 5,621 yards and scored 57 touchdowns – both Patriot League records until Fordham’s Chase Edmonds surpassed them last fall.

“If heaven has a game tonight, I know who is getting the ball,” Colgate coach Dan Hunt wrote in a tweet. Hunt was an assistant coach when Scott played in the program.

A GoFundMe account was created to assist the Scott family.