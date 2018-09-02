Colbert with 4 TDs, Lamar beats NAIA Kentucky Christian 70-7

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Darrel Colbert threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Lamar beat Kentucky Christian of the NAIA 70-7 on Saturday night in a season opener.

Colbert was 12 of 15 for 179 yards for the Cardinals. Jordan Hoy ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Derrion Randle had two running scores and Adam Morse and A.J. Walker each ran for a touchdown.

The Cardinals scored three times in the first quarter, starting with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Colbert to Case Robinson followed on the next drive by Colbert’s 6-yard scoring run and a 3-yard pass from Colbert to Kirkland Banks for a 21-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals went on to score 49 unanswered points after that and cruised to the win.

Jug Smith threw for 121 yards and a late, fourth-quarter score for the Knights. He was intercepted twice.