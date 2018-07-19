Clemson takes center stage on Day 2 of ACC media days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Clemson Tigers will take center stage Thursday as the Atlantic Coast Conference turns its attention the Atlantic Division at the preseason media days.

The Tigers are 40-4 over the past three seasons, winning three straight conference titles under coach Dabo Swinney.

The biggest question mark for the Tigers is who’ll handle the quarterback duties this year – incumbent Kelly Bryant or Trevor Lawrence, widely considered the No. 1 overall recruit in 2018.

North Carolina State, which finished 6-2 in the conference last season, is expected to provide the biggest competition for the Tigers.

Wake Forest, Boston College and Louisville all finished 4-4 in conference play last year, while Florida State was 3-5. Syracuse was 2-6, although the Orange did upset Clemson 27-24 at the Carrier Dome.

