Clemson’s Swinney miffed by critics after South Carolina win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is angry at those complaining about the second-ranked Tigers‘ latest dominant victory.

Swinney said Sunday he was shown articles and reports critical of his team’s play in a 56-35 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Swinney said he’ll never apologize for a three-touchdown win over his state rival.

Swinney said his goal has always been to win by “one more point” and if that’s not enough, “it’s time for me to move on somewhere else.”

Swinney called those dissatisfied with the win “shameful” and that it disrespected the work his coaches and players have put in to achieve a perfect record.

Clemson (12-0) will play Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game Saturday night.