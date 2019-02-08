Clemson’s offensive coordinators join million-dollar club

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney along with members of the 2019 National Championship football team. Clemson won their second national championship in three years, they polished off the best class in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the first day of the traditional signing period.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott are now in the million-dollar club.

The offense’s co-leaders received raises that increased their yearly salary to $1 million, giving the national champion Tigers three assistants making at least that much.

The school’s board of trustees approved salary increases for several Clemson assistants and staffers Friday.

The move comes a month after Clemson completed a 15-0 season by beating Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game. Elliott and Scott each made $850,000 last season and received raises of $150,000 to reach the million-dollar mark.

The two join Clemson’s defensive coordinator Brent Venables at that lofty level. Venables earns $2.2 million a year. He received a new contract last July that pays him $11.6 million over five seasons.