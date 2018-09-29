Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not expected to return to the game after taking a hard hit to the head during the second quarter against Syracuse.

Lawrence lay on the field for several moments surrounded by trainers before sitting up and walking off under his own power. He went into a sideline medical tent and then to the locker room right before halftime.

Lawrence is the 6-foot-6 freshman making his first start. Kelly Bryant started the first four games and said after his demotion he intends to transfer.

Chase Brice came in for the final series of the half. Behind Brice are converted safety Ben Batson and receivers Hunter Renfrow and Derion Kendrick.