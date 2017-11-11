Clemson DT Lawrence out with foot injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson’s defense is playing Florida State without two starters in tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Kendall Joseph.

Lawrence is out with a right foot injury sustained a few games ago while Joseph hurt his left in a win over North Carolina State last weekend

Lawrence, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound sophomore, was in sweats and a walking boot on his right foot during warmups. Lawrence had started the previous nine games, making 33 tackles.

Joseph is a 6-foot, 225-pound junior who is the Tigers’ second leading tackler with 69 stops.

Lawrence was the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive freshman of the year in Clemson’s national championship season in 2016. He finished the year with 79 tackles and set the school freshman record with seven sacks.