Citrus Bowl Matchup

No. 16 Kentucky (9-3, SEC) vs No. 13 Penn State (9-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Kentucky: QB Terry Wilson, 1,763 yards passing, 11 touchdowns.

Penn State: RB Miles Sanders, 1,223 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ best regular season in four decades ended with a second-place finish in the SEC East. Their signature win was a 27-16 upset at Florida, ending a 31-game losing streak to the Gators that was one of the longest in college football.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions finished 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings and third in the Big Ten East.

LAST TIME

Penn State 26, Kentucky 14, Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 1999).

BOWL HISTORY

Kentucky: First appearance in the Citrus Bowl, third consecutive bowl under Mark Stoops and 18th overall.

Penn State: Sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 49th bowl appearance overall.