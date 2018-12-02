Cheez-It Bowl Matchup

California (7-5, Pac-12) vs. TCU (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 26, 9 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

California: LB Evan Weaver, 142 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions.

TCU: WR Jalen Reagor, 72 catches, 1,061 yards, 9 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

California: Second-year coach Justin Wilcox has overseen the building of one of the nation’s top defenses. The Bears are allowing 200 fewer yards and 21 fewer points per game than they did two years ago.

TCU: Horned Frogs closed the regular season with back-to-back wins to earn their 16th bowl trip in 18 years under Gary Patterson.

LAST TIME

This is the teams’ first meeting. Schools have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2020-21.

BOWL HISTORY

California: Third appearance in Cheez-It Bowl or its previous iterations (2-0), 23rd bowl appearance (11-10-1).

TCU: First appearance in Cheez-It Bowl, 34th bowl appearance (16-16-1).

__

