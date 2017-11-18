Cheek leads Presbyterian past Gardner-Webb 31-21 (Nov 18, 2017)

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) Ben Cheek threw for 122 yards and ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns to lead Presbyterian past Gardner-Webb 31-21 in a regular season closer for both teams on Saturday.

Cheek carried 11 times for the Blue Hose (4-7, 1-4 Big South). His longest run was a 46-yard dash for a score to make it 31-14 with 3:33 remaining. Torrance Marable had a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Marable ran 78 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half and the Blue Hose took a 10-7 lead. The next two Gardner-Webb drives ended in fumbles, which Presbyterian turned into scores on an 8-yard keeper by Cheeks and a 2-yard run by Marable for a 24-7 advantage with 11:46 to go in the final quarter.

Tyrell Maxwell threw for 169 yards and a touchdown and ran for 175 yards and two more scores for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-5).

