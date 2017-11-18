Chattanooga stuffs ETSU with stingy defense in 10-3 win (Nov 18, 2017)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) Cole Copeland was 20-of-29 passing for 154 yards and one touchdown, Darrell Bridges ran 20 times for 74 yards and Chattanooga’s defense held East Tennessee State to 116 yards offense in a 10-3 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Copeland threw the game’s lone touchdown, an 8-yarder to Joseph Parker early in the third quarter to end a 4-play, 27-yard drive. Copeland completed the 20 passes to 10 different targets.

Chattanooga (3-8, 3-5 Southern Conference) limited Austin Herink to 13-of-37 passing for 92 yards and held Falon Lee in check with 21 yards on 10 carries. ETSU (4-7, 2-6) entered the game third in conference in passing averaging 212.4 yards per game and Herink was second in conference in passing yards.

Article continues below ...

The two teams combined for a total of 18 punts with ETSU’s Marion Watson booming a 54-yarder and Colin Brewer 52-yards for the Mocs.