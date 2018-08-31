Chattanooga drubs Tennessee Tech 34-10

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jerrell Lawson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown to ignite a big third quarter and Chattanooga rolled to a 34-10 victory over Tennessee Tech in a season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Lawson picked off Bailey Fisher on the Golden Eagles‘ first possession of the second half and turned a six-point halftime lead into a 20-7 advantage. Tyrell Price raced 40 yards for a score and a 27-7 lead on Chattanooga’s next possession. Nick Madonia’s 37-yard field pulled Tennessee Tech within 27-10, but Nick Tiano, who beat out fellow junior Chris James for the starting quarterback job, hooked up with Wil Young for a 63-yard score and the Mocs led 34-10 after three quarters.

Tiano finished with 318 yards and two TDs on 21-of-32 passing. Bryce Nunnelly caught seven passes for 161 yards, including an 89-yard TD in the second quarter.

Lightning and rain forced a 2-hour, 44-minute delay at the 10:49 mark of the fourth quarter.

Chattanooga has won four in a row against the Golden Eagles and leads the all-time series 30-10. The Mocs are 7-1 against Tennessee Tech in season openers.