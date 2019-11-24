Charlotte bowl eligible for first time, beats Marshall 24-13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Victor Tucker scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Charlotte is bowl eligible for the first time with its 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

The 49ers (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA) have won four straight conference games for their program-best sixth win.

Tucker ran into the end zone from the 5 on a jet sweep to give Charlotte a 17-13 lead with 10:47 to play. Charlotte’s Nafees Lyon intercepted an Isaiah Green pass with about seven minutes left. Chris Reynolds then led the 49ers on an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by his 25-yard TD pass to Tucker with 48 seconds remaining.

Tucker had five catches for 121 yards. Reynolds threw for 166 yards and two interceptions and added 145 yards on the ground, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Benny LeMay added 100 yards rushing to surpass 3,000 in his career at Charlotte.

Brenden Knox had 92 yards rushing for Marshall (7-4, 5-2). Joseph Early scored on a 16-yard punt return and Justin Rohrwasser made two field goals.