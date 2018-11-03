Chandler Burks has 5 TDs; Kennesaw State routs Campbell 49-0

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chandler Burks had four touchdown runs and threw for another score and Kennesaw State routed Campbell 49-0 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (8-1, 4-0 Big South Conference) can clinch its second consecutive conference title next Saturday when it visits Monmouth (7-2, 3-0), which beat Charleston Southern 37-3.

The Owls have outscored opponents 404-73 during their eight-game win streak.

Burks broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run and bullied in for three more scores from inside the 4-yard line. His 24-yard touchdown pass to Justin Sumpter made it 35-0 early in the third quarter. Burks ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 49 yards. Shaquil Terry added 112 yards rushing.

Campbell (5-4, 0-3) was held to 138 yards of offense and converted just three third downs. Rocky Reid had a 44-yard run and finished with 55 yards on seven carries.