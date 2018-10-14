Chambers, Charleston Southern beat Virginia Lynchburg 58-6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers passed for 155 yards and two scores and added 17 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown to help Charleston Southern beat Virginia Lynchburg 58-6 on Saturday night.

Kendrick Bell had three carries for 75 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yard run that capped the scoring with 2:43 to play. Terrence Wilson had 74 yards rushing, including an 8-yard scoring run, for Charleston Southern (2-3), which ran for a season-high 334 yards on 45 attempts.

The Buccaneers scored on each of their first five possessions, including field goals of 30, 35 and 46 yards by Tyler Tekac and a 72-yard catch-and-run for a score by Garris Schwarting that made it 23-0 going into halftime. A delay of game penalty, a run for minus-7 yards and sack of Chambers for minus-8 forced a three-and-out by the CSU offense on the opening possession of the second half. The Dragons had two fourth-down conversions — the latter coming on a roughing the passer penalty that made it first-and-goal at the 3 — before J.D. Sosebee’s fumble recovery. CSU scored touchdowns on each of its five remaining possessions.

Johnny Rembert had four receptions for 80 yards, including a 77-yard TD in the waning minutes, and To’mas Newman added 99 yards rushing on 25 carries for the Dragons.

Virginia Lynchburg competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.