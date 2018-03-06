Central Arkansas replacing O-linemen Cook, Mallett

(STATS) – Southland Conference champion Central Arkansas has gone from having one of the top offensive lines in the FCS to rebuilding it in coach Nathan Brown’s first season.

The story could have been different for the Bears, who ranked third in the Southland and 23rd in the FCS in rushing last season. But second-team FCS All-America tackle John Cook will spend his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer at a still-to-be-announced FBS program. Stockton Mallett, who was named a preseason second-team All-American but missed 2017 because of shoulder injury, isn’t planning to use his final season of eligibility and will pursue a career in coaching.

It leaves Central Arkansas with only one returning starter up front as it goes through spring practices.

UCA finished 10-2 and No. 10 in the STATS FCS Top 25 last season. Brown was elevated from offensive coordinator after Steve Campbell stepped down to become South Alabama’s coach.