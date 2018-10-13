CCSU starts slow, bombs Bryant 48-14, 8th straight NEC win

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jacob Dolegala threw for 225 yards and ran for three touchdowns and Drew Jean-Guillaume rushed for a career-high 203 yards and another score as Central Connecticut survived a slow start to dominate Bryant 48-14 on Saturday to win its eighth straight Northeast Conference game.

Dolegala hit Courtney Rush on a 61-yard touchdown to close to 14-13 with 8:49 remaining in the first half and took a 20-14 advantage into the break. The Blue Devils added 28 more points in the second half as the CCSU defense kept the Bulldogs off the board for the final three quarters.

Dolegala rushed for 78 yards. Aaron Dawson totaled 99 yards rushing and scored for CCSU (4-3, 2-0). Rush finished with 146 yards on just five catches.

Bryant (4-2, 2-1) took an early lead when Isaac McCray ran in from the 6 for the first score and Eulogio Portuga intercepted Dolegala, returning it 98 yards, a program record, to go ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

Price Wilson threw for 168 yards for Byrant.