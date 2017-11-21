CCSU QB Dolegala suspended for playoff game

(STATS) – Central Connecticut State will play its first-ever FCS playoff game without starting quarterback Jacob Dolegala as he serves a one-game suspension.

Dolegala and center David Cinti were both suspended one game for a “violation of team policy.” The Blue Devils (8-3), the Northeast Conference champions, will make their playoff debut in the first round at New Hampshire on Saturday.

Dolegala has passed for 1,953 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and is CCSU’s all-time leader in passing yards. He is expected to be replaced by sophomore Tanner Kingsley, who is 9 of 13 for 55 yards this season.

While Central Connecticut State is new to the playoffs, CAA Football member New Hampshire (7-4) is making an appearance for the 14th straight season.