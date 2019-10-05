Carter, Martin power NC A&T in 58-19 rout of Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kylil Carter threw for three touchdowns and Jah-Maine Martin ran for three more to lead North Carolina A&T’s 58-19 rout of Norfolk State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk State’s 19 points is the most scored by a MEAC team against the Aggies‘ defense in their last four conference games.

Martin scored on a 2-yard run on the Aggies’ first possession and added scoring runs of 67- and 68-yards before intermission. He finished with 199 yards on 10 carries.

Two of Carter’s three touchdown passes came in the second quarter, sparking NC A&T (4-1, 2-0) to a 37-9 advantage at intermission.

Juwan Carter was 24-of-44 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions for Norfolk State (1-5, 0-2). NC A&T held the Spartans to just 101 yards rushing.

The Aggies finished with 410 yards rushing and 594 yards of offense.