Cantell’s 3 TD throws lead Weber St past E Washington 28-20 (Nov 04, 2017)

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Stefan Cantwell threw three touchdown passes and David Jones ran 24 yards for a score with 2:26 left in the game and Weber State defeated Eastern Washington 28-20 on Saturday.

Cantwell was 21-of-31 passing for 230 yards. He connected with Treshawn Garrett on a 14-yard screen pass, Drew Batchelor for a 1-yard score and then found Garrett down the middle for a 26-yard TD as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Roldan Alcobendas had 25- and 26-yard field goals as the Eagles (5-4, 4-2) closed within 1 midway through the fourth quarter, but Weber State responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive and Jones’ sweep around the right end.

Gage Gubrud went 22 of 42 for 239 yards and 23-yard touchdown to Nsimba Webster in the second quarter but was intercepted by Preston Smith at midfield with 23 seconds to play. Webster finished with seven catches for 94 yards.

